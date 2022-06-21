PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last two weeks, Woodruff Career & Technical Center students have been bringing drones to Peoria Public School District 150 summer school programs.

It’s a chance for elementary and middle school kids to learn about drone technology while having fun.

“So, we’re sneaking in for about an hour and giving the kids an idea what it’s like to fly a drone. We know as a middle school student, by the time they graduate from high school, the opportunity for drone jobs will have grown. They’ve grown in the last year,” said Woodruff Career & Technical Center instructor Michael Brix.

Brix said this is the first year they’ve held drone camp for students in summer school.