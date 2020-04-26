Peoria subdivision supporting local restaurants during pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A Peoria subdivision is looking to support local restaurants while giving back to first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sommer Place subdivision in Peoria is coming together even in the midst of a pandemic buy ordering delivery and takeout food from their favorite restaurants.

“I reached out to them to be able to fill orders for them to keep them going,” said Sommer Place resident, Paola Hinton.

Paola Hinton, says she got the idea from their annual summer block parties. To date she’s organized 10 food deliveries from multiple locally-owned restaurants.

“Everyone was submitting their menu items of choice and it became very efficient for the restaurant owners to deliver all within one area and be able to do this for Sommer Place,” Hinton said.

The deliveries vary and include many different types of food. Neighbors can choose from barbecue, Mexican, pizza and even fine-dining.

“How often do you get a guy in a tuxedo to walk to your door and deliver your food,” said Connected Restaurant waiter, Ryan Murphy.

Connected Restaurant is just one of the restaurants Hinton received support from.

Restaurants that have agreed to cater to Sommer Place subdivision. (Courtesy: Paola Hinton)

“Troy, the chef and owner, is wonderful at fixing frozen meals for you to fix at home with still the quality of the fine dining experience,” Murphy said.

Hinton is also paying it forward; neighbors who work on the front-lines of this pandemic can get their meals donated, costing their families nothing.

“I have a question on there asking if they are a healthcare worker or a first-responder and if they designate yes, then when I understand what the total is from the restaurant owner, I have another list of people who’ve said they do want to donate,” Hinton said.

“Anything that can bring a smile to someone’s face during this time, it’s a great thing,” Murphy said.

To date, Sommer Place subdivision and Hinton have donated over $1500 worth of meals to front-line workers.