Peoria summer youth employment program aims to bridge the gap between young people, local businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Local efforts are aimed at bridging the gap between Peoria’s young people and local businesses. A newly funded initiative, the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), is focused on youth employment.

State legislators allocated $614,000 from a COVID-19 related grant to employ young Peorians who come from low-income households.

“It means 220 young people age 16-24 will be employed starting immediately,” said Superintendent of Peoria Public Schools, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

“By planting a seed early, exposing young people to careers, that’s what it’s all about,” said the President of the Tri-County Urban League, Laraine Bryson. “Through this program, we can take the first step and get that first summer job, and then we’ll continue to work with them and do case management to get them on a path to either stackable credentials, get back in school, whatever the case may be. We’re looking at long term futures.”

SYEP gives the money to business owners who then hire new youth employees. It gives young people access to skill-building opportunities.

“They will earn $10/hr. They’ll work 20-hours a week,” said Dr. Desmoulin-Kherat.

“We look at the fact that we’re coming through a pandemic, and there are so many families that have been effected with the reduction in employment and so forth,” said Peoria Public School board member Lynne Costic. “This is just going to be a wonderful opportunity.”

“We built this program to accomplish two things: to help businesses recover from losses they encountered from the pandemic, and to address particularly high youth unemployment rates,” said State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. “We know people are doing everything they can to restore their businesses. This initiative will help them supplement their hiring budgets, and it directly connects business-owners with motivated young people looking for employment. It’s a win-win strategy.”

It also offers workforce readiness seminars from community leaders, like Gary Moore, through a mentorship plan.

“I’m excited about it,” said Moore. “I think they’ll get a lot out of it. We’re going to try to make it fun and engaging with them.”

Local partners include Peoria Public Schools, the Tri-County Urban League, and other local businesses.

Click below if you’re a student or business interested in signing up for the Summer Youth Employment Program:

Student/Youth (ages 16-24) sign-up link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=UitZkGDXb0a7JTCYp8-A4MRUbvrnuldKpS4jHly67vBUOUlGOFE5V0Q0SVZFRFMwMlFPRkUwV1c2Ti4u

Business sign-up link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=UitZkGDXb0a7JTCYp8-A4MRUbvrnuldKpS4jHly67vBUNzRGQTFZRVRUTzY0VVk5M1ZBN0NMS0RNQi4u

