Peoria Superintendent discusses pediatric vaccines, students comment on Richwoods High School Secretary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat discussed plans for the COVID-19 pediatric vaccines during the school board meeting Monday.

During the Superintendent Update, Desmoulin-Kherat said that students aged 5-11 will soon have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine once the FDA and CDC give their final approval.

“Unlike the other ones, there will not be mass vaccination sites for this age group, Hospital systems, Pediatric offices, and school health clinics will be taking the lead on COVID vaccinations for this group,” Desmoulin-Kherat said.

Desmoulin-Kherat said they have been preparing with Monica Hendrickson from the health department, and hope to start vaccinating students on Nov. 19, so the thanksgiving holiday will not interfere with the second dose.

Desmoulin-Kherat also said that they have met with UnityPoint to help provide onsite vaccination to students. Students will be given vaccine consent forms to fill out, and UnityPoint will call parents to confirm the appointment time and date.

The vaccines will be administered at three in-school clinic sites: Trewyn, Peoria High, and Manual.

Anyone with questions can call 309-672-6744 or call the UnityPoint in-school clinics.

During public comments, students and community members spoke out against Richwoods High School Secretary Courtney Lewis, who appeared in a video using a racial slur.

Peoria Public School Board President Gregory Wilson said he got chills listening to the students.

“I know myself, and other board members, don’t stand, or tolerate, racism, or discrimination of any kind, especially in our schools,” Wilson said. “Whatever it is I can do to make ensure your voices can continue to be heard, I’m gonna do that.”

The full school board meeting is available to watch on YouTube.