PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Springfield Clinic’s new Peoria Surgery Center got a formal ribbon cutting on Wednesday, complete with cocktails and appetizers.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be offering surgical procedures that can range from biopsies to colonoscopies, hernias, and others.

Inside the facility is a brand-new interior with ample bedding and furniture for family and patients.

Dr. Steven Tsoraides, Chair of Surgery for Springfield Clinic in Peoria, said the new facility will combine the latest in medical technology with intimate, patient-first care.

“This is a facility that has five state-of-art operating rooms and they’re all newly designed, very tailored to the experience for the patient,” said Tsoraides.

He continued, “We want to have patients feel very comfortable in this environment. Having surgery is something that can be very stressful and very scary for people. So being able to walk into a very contained environment, where people are very accessible, it’s going to be a little bit easier to heal in an environment like this compared to being in a facility where there’s maybe 300 to 700 beds .”

The smaller patient volume will also help with personalized attention, quicker recovery time, faster discharge, lower costs, and reduced risk of infection.

More information about the Peoria Surgery Center can be found here.