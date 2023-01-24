PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An alum of Peoria Public Schools returned to her roots to share her love of music with students at the Annie Jo Gordon Learning Center.

Brianna Thomas, artist-in-resident at Peoria Symphony Orchestra, performed and taught children about the importance of music.

“Music is a community activity meant to be shared. Music is such a powerful thing as far as listening goes, hearing other people’s voices, and giving them the respect they deserve that what they’re saying is important,” she said.

Thomas said it was a special experience to be able to come back and share music with the students.

“We all want to be loved, we all want to be appreciated. We all want to be respected and that’s something I think music definitely teaches children,” she said.

The appearance was organized by the Manual High School Alumni Association.