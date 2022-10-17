The Peoria Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at the Peoria Civic Center Theater this coming Sunday, October 23rd for the Mahler’s Fifth Concert.



The concert is dedicated to a single, massive work— Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.



They will be selling tickets up until the Sunday of the concert. Check out the interview to find out what you can expect. You can buy tickets on the website for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra.

