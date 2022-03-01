PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and Madison Theater have partnered together in hopes of revitalizing the live entertainment scene downtown.

On Tuesday, the PSO announced it will serve as a charter organization to the Madison Theater. With the partnership, the PSO commits to hosting a minimum of six concerts at the venue.

It expands the orchestra’s venues of places to perform, which already includes the Peoria Civic Center and Grace Presbyterian Church.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra music director, George Stelluto, said the orchestra hopes to host anything at the Madison from smaller ensembles to full orchestras.

“It’s going to be a very versatile facility and one that’s going to be welcoming to local arts organizations, so I am looking forward to the eclectic collection of performing arts organizations in there,” Stelluto said. “The venue is probably two years out from completion, so we are going to look at all kinds of different things we can do in there, from chamber music to full orchestra concerts.”

Stelluto said the downtown Peoria venue adds to the variety of entertainment in the area.

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 125th season in March with a performance at Grace Presbyterian Church. The PSO was founded in 1897.

The Madison Theater first opened its doors in 1920, but has sat vacant for the past two decades.