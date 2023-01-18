The Peoria Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back two special guests; the five-time Grammy winner, Victor Wooten, and Brianna Thomas— a local artist.



Find out more about the upcoming concert with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, All That Jazz, by watching our interview with MacKenzie Taylor.



Tickets for the show are available on their website.

You can also call the box office at (309) 671-1096.



The concert will take place on Sunday, January 29th. Doors open at 2:00 PM and the show starts at 3:00 PM. You won’t want to miss it!

