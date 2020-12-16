Peoria Symphony Orchestra to open 123rd year with, “A Season of Hope”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Symphony Orchestra will continues its 123rd Season with, “A Season of Hope”—a message of hope and unity in music to central Illinois.

Works by Corelli, Handel and Bach along with ancient chants and messages of goodwill, peace and hope can be heard in this year’s concert.

Viewers and listeners can tune into WTVP Create channel 47 on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. The concert will also be aired on Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on WCBU Peoria Public Radio 89.9 and 89.1 WGLT Bloomington-Normal’s Public Media.

The concert will be also available to stream on their respective websites at the time of airing.

“I’m truly excited about this special concert expressing joy through music, hope for the future, and a message of unity for our community,” Maestro George Stelluto said.

The concert will feature messages from Reverends Jonathan Thomas and Jenny Replogle of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Peoria; Imam Mazhar Mahmood of the Islamic Foundation of Peoria; Pastor Marvin D. Hightower of Liberty Church of Peoria; Chuck Mitchell, President of the Jewish Federation of Peoria; Fran Uditsky Moss from Congregation Anshai Emeth, Peoria; and Bishop Louis Tylka of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.



