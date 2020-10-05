Peoria Taco Fest looks to name top taco in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — October 4 is National Taco Day and a Peoria native is helping the city celebrate.

Peoria’s first-ever taco festival was held at Junction City Sunday afternoon and is inspiring people to celebrate everything tacos.

Local businesses featured food from their restaurants; tacos, and attendees could eat from multiple stands and taste tacos of different varieties. Organizers said this is the first taco fest in Peoria and the goal is to find the top taco in Peoria.

The event is family-friendly and for kids features bounce houses and for the adults, tequila and margarita tastings.

John Govia, an organizer of the event said his Mexican-American heritage and love for tacos inspired him to host the first-ever taco fest. He also said all proceeds from admission go straight back to the local businesses in attendance.

“Restaurants were crushed. I have so many friends that own restaurants and it was so devastating to everyone and it’s not just Peoria, but a nationwide thing,” Govia said.

Sunday was the first round of the competition. Govia said next Sunday will be championship round at Junction City.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected