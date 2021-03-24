Peoria Taft Homes redevelopment expected to start this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new look for an old public housing complex is on the horizon.

The Peoria Housing Authority Board and its partnering representatives at Bear Development held a special meeting Wednesday updating the public on the current status of the city’s Taft Homes.

Representatives said the $47.3 million redevelopment project is expected to start this summer and demolition could begin as early as July.

Jackie L. Newman, CEO of the Peoria Housing Authority, said this has been a project several years in the making and she’s ecstatic to see it moving forward.

“I’m so excited I can hardly keep my seat,” Newman said. “That’s the reality.”

Newman said it’s been a process getting financing for the project, but said now that funded is being established, they’re ready for the next move.

“We secured funding through 9% tax credits through the Illinois Housing Development Authority and through the Federal Home Loan Bank,” Newman said.

She said going forward the public can expect the process to be tackled in two phases.

“Phase 1 will include the redevelopment, demolition, and new construction, that will be completed by December of 2022,” Newman said. “Phase 2 will include demolition and Phase 2 of redevelopment will be completed by December of 2023.”

Newman said once all is said and done, the public can expect 142 new living units, two community centers, and a maintenance building to replace the current structure.

She said Taft Homes families have been able to give their input on the redevelopment and most have already been temporarily relocated to units in the northeast in preparation for the construction during Phase 1. They’d be able to have the first pick of the new units once they’re completed.

“We are looking forward to the least amount of disruption to our families through this process and what we want to make sure that we do is ensure that the site is safe for them to remain and continue to live while we go through demolition and construction,” Newman said.

However, she said before construction can start there will be a bidding process from the end of April until June for vendors who’d like to be a part of the project.

“We are interested in outreach to the entire community, including minorities,” Newman said. “We would ask if anyone is interested in doing work at this project whether it’s lawn care, demolition or labor to please submit their information to the Peoria Housing Authority to put them on our vendors’ list.”