PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began.

After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help.

“We’re hoping with the mediator that it’s kind of a clean slate and make some progress because we definitely stalled out without the mediator,” said Jeff Adkins-Dutro, Peoria Federation of Teachers president.

On Tuesday, no new agreement was agreed upon and Adkins-Dutro said minor movement was made.

Some of the issues teachers want to address include student accountability, discipline, and attendance. The teachers union also wants alternatives to social promotion, and one of their biggest concerns is teacher pay.

Following mediation on Tuesday, the teacher’s union claimed they were misled by the district during its budget presentation. They allege that PPS concealed tens of millions of additional dollars it received through Corporate Personal Property Replacement Taxes.

“We are disappointed the district does not value and respect its hardworking professionals,” said Matt McCaw, Peoria Federation of Teachers bargaining chair.

A spokesperson for Peoria Public Schools said they will not comment on ongoing negotiations.

The next mediation session is scheduled for September 7th.