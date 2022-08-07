PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 met Sunday to prepare for an upcoming rally regarding teachers’ working conditions.

This comes in the wake of the union and Peoria Public Schools preparing to head into federal mediation.

On August 2, 2022, the Peoria Federation of Teachers ended its bargaining session with District 150 by requesting federal mediation to hash out contract agreements.

The PFT spent the better part of Sunday making signs and coming up with chants for a rally planned for Monday.

Those in attendance said they are demanding better pay, better working conditions, and school supplies. Some also said they are fed up with the lack of change.

Jeff Adkins-Dutro, president of the union, said he thinks the district doesn’t want to admit that there’s an issue in their schools.

“I don’t think the higher-ups are actually in touch with what’s actually going on in the district,” Adkins-Dutro said. “Working conditions are sub-par and morale is lower than it’s ever been. We can’t get them to admit there’s a problem so we cant work together to solve the problem.”

He said the PFT has held nineteen meetings in regards to how they feel and what they believe they deserve as far as payment goes and he said nothing has changed.

The rally will be held Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in front of the administration office.