PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations.

The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education.

Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a strike, but they have to prepare in the meantime. He said the union did briefly talk about filing an unfair labor practice against the board.

That consideration came as a result of Peoria Public Schools Board President Martha Ross sending a statement out discussing the federal mediation negotiations.

Ross’s statement read, “After 8 hours of productive bargaining, all compensation-related items have been settled. The board, represented by key administrators, and PFT union representatives will meet on September 15th to settle the last non-compensation related item.”

Ross said she felt Thursday was the right moment to release her statement.

“It was definitely the right time based on what I know from the mediation, however, I didn’t see a post from the PFT. I understand someone told me that they had posted that, I was really surprised to hear that,” Ross said.

Those with the teacher’s union fired back in a Facebook post saying Ross’ comments are untrue and negotiations with a federal mediator are supposed to be confidential as all items negotiated are only “supposals” and not actual “proposals.”

Friday, Peoria Public School’s administration has not commented on the matter.

The next federal mediation meeting will be next Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m.