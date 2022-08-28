PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This Thursday, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union will be voting on whether to authorize a strike, unless an agreement can be reached with Peoria Public Schools before then.

Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the teacher’s union will meet at Woodruff High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether a strike will happen.

The news comes as tension continues to build over contract negotiations between PPS and the teacher’s union.

Adkins-Dutro confirmed that the authorization vote does not mean the union is going to strike. He said it will authorize the union to give the school district a 10-day notice to strike if they need to.

While the authorization vote is set for Sept. 1, Adkins-Dutro said the union is working to avoid the strike completely.