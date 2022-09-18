PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a 529 to 8 vote, The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 officially ratified their contract with Peoria Public Schools.

The PFT held a meeting at Richwoods High School on Sunday to vote on ratifying a new contract with District 150. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes.

Those with the union said the contract will be in effect for the current academic school year.

Although 99% of the union voted to ratify the contract, union president Jeff Adkins Dutro said the school board also has to ratify it at the next Board of Education meeting.

PFT leaders said they believe they will receive a yes from the board as well.

“I think we have the votes on the board to get a yes,” Adkins Dutro said.

“I think we’re confident,” Matt McCaw, bargaining chief, said. “I don’t want to be over confident but confident that they will vote yes and support our teachers this go round.”

Both PFT and District 150 reached a tentative agreement on a three-year collective bargaining contract on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Adkins Dutro said process has been a six month saga with negotiations beginning March 29.

Both McCaw and Adkins Dutro said they’re thankful for the community support they’ve received so far.

The next PPS board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6:30 pm.