PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage girl was arrested Tuesday after trying to hijack a vehicle in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Peoria Police Special Investigations Division officers identified the 15-year-old girl as a suspect wanted in connection with two prior incidents, one of which involved motor vehicle theft.

According to a press release from PPD, the teen fled when officers approached her. She ignored commands to stop and continued running while holding an unknown object in her pocket.

During the chase that ensued, the teen attempted to hijack a vehicle from a citizen but was unsuccessful.

She was eventually taken into custody in the 1800 block of North Peoria. When arrested, she was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm.

The girl was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm under 21, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, motor vehicle theft, and obstructing police.

She was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.