PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Reports of a home invasion led one Peoria teen to be arrested.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Shelly on Monday shortly after midnight for home invasion reports.

Officers found the victim who told police four male suspects forced their way into his home. One was armed with a handgun. The four suspects stole the personal items and car of the victim. He was not injured.

Around 3 p.m. the same day, the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and the Greater Peoria Area Auto Theft Task Force (GPACT) found the stolen car near the 1600 block of N. Lehman Road.

A 17-year-old allegedly entered the car and drove away. Officers attempted to stop the car before the teen fled on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen was arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle, but the case still remains under investigation.