PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Erick D. Jackson was arrested Monday night for a charge of first degree murder that happened earlier this month.

The incident for which he was arrested occurred on Nov. 7, according to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth. WMBD has filed a FOIA request for more information.

15-year-old Merian Smith was killed by gunfire on Nov. 7 in Peoria. Roth was unable to confirm if this is the incident for which Jackson is charged.

Jackson was also charged with domestic battery and criminal trespass to vehicle.

He is set to appear in bonding court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.