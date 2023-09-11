PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday for possessing a firearm by the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division.

A departmental news release said an investigation of a male teen possessing an illegal firearm led police to the 3200 block of Southwest Adams Street.

Officers saw two people leaving a home before driving away. One of those was the teen under investigation.

The car was pulled over for a traffic violation and while searching the car, officers allegedly found a ghost polymer 80 handgun with a loaded extended magazine, according to Peoria police.

The teen was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

He was booked on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, and possession of an unserialized handgun.