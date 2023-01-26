PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday.

The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police.

Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, when they fled from the officers.

After a brief chase, both juveniles were apprehended.

During the chase, one of the juveniles discarded a handgun with an extended magazine, which was recovered.

The 15-year-old was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The other juvenile was released on the scene.

