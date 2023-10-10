PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police on Tuesday arrested a teenage boy for fleeing while in possession of a stolen car.

A Peoria police news release said a car, which had been reported stolen, was seen driving away from a business near the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road around 12:45 p.m.

Officers attempted to pull the car over before the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The car struck a stop sign at North Street and West McClure Avenue before stopping at the intersection of North Bigelow Street and McClure. A driver and passenger left the car and fled on foot.

After a brief chase, one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting police, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and disobeying a stop sign.

The boy was taken to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

The other suspect was not found.