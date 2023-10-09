PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A boy was arrested and taken to the county’s juvenile detention center on Friday for allegedly possessing a firearm.

The 17-year-old boy was seen with a weapon by a Peoria police officer near the intersection of Lincoln and Western avenues at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

The weapon, she said, was reported stolen.

The boy was taken into custody without incident and subsequently arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a person under 21 and possession of a stolen firearm.

Roth said there was no report of the boy being released from the JDC as of Monday morning.