PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Now that school is out for the summer, Peoria Police are reminding parents and guardians about the city’s curfew ordinance.

There is a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for children 12 and under. Teens 13 to 16 have a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.; that curfew is extended to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Summertime… leads to kids being out longer and unfortunately there’s times we’ve seen that coupled with problematic behavior… We want to see a safe summer for everyone, and part of that is just keeping kids in the community safe,” said Peoria Police Detective Kris Kampas.

Kampas said the police are stepping up curfew enforcement during the summer.

“We have details that will be set up along with our patrol officers, who will be looking diligently, seeking out anyone that appears to be under the concerning ages that are out past curfew,” said Peoria Police Detective Kris Kampas.

If a child or teen is caught out past curfew, they will be cited and returned home. Parents who knowingly let their child out past curfew can be cited as well.

“The parents have to partner with us and play a part in all of this. This really is incumbent upon them to just know what their kids are doing, and take accountability for them,” said Kampas.

Citation fines are $50 for children and $250 for parents and guardians who knowingly let their child out past curfew.

“It can be costly really quick. We hope not to have to go that route if we could get cooperation,” he said.