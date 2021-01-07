Peoria teen facing murder, burglary charge

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen is facing a charge of burglary and felony murder after attempting to rob Galesburg Guns and Ammo Wednesday.

Galesburg Police responded to a report of shots fired in the store. Upon arrival officers determined several suspects broke into the business while the owner was inside.

The owner fired four to five shots at the suspects as they entered, according to a press release.

A short time later a 17-year-old male was dropped off at the front of Cottage Hospital with a gun shot wound. The other subjects in the vehichle immiediatly fled.

Hospital staff provivded aid to the teen, but he later died fron his injuries.

After further investigation, Galesburg PD determined the vehichle used in the burglary belonged to Jakobe D. Brown, 18, of Peoria.

Brown and his vehichle were located in Peoria and brought to Galesburg where Brown was arrested and charged with burglary and felony murder.

Brown is currently in the Knox County Jail. The investigation is ongoing at ths time.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.