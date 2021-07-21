Peoria teen identified as victim in deadly Cedar Rapids incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old Peoria resident was identified as a victim in a deadly incident in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

According to a Cedar Rapid Police Department Facebook post, The victim was identified as 15-year-old Tyliyah L. Whitis of Peoria, Ill.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex at approximately 6:19 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a vehicle with extensive damage, and the driver dead in the vehicle, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police determined the car belonged to a family member of Whitis.

Police have not received an official cause of death from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Cedar Rapids Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.