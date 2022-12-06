PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — First degree murder suspect Erick D. Jackson has been indicted of two counts of first degree murder, according to documents from the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.

18-year-old Jackson was previously arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with first degree murder in connection with death of 15-year-old Merian Smith a week prior. His bail was set at $1,500,000.

Now, Jackson has been indicted for two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

According to indictment papers, Jackson knowingly discharged a firearm and shot Smith while in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue in Peoria on Nov. 7, knowing said acts created a strong possibility of death or great bodily harm to Smith.

Jackson also fired a handgun in the direction of another another person on Gift Avenue on the same day, who was injured, thus constituting the aggravated battery charge.

The indictment was returned Tuesday. Jackson is set to appear in court for arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 15, until which time he remains in custody under the $1,500,000 bond.