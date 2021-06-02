Peoria teens indicted for armed vehicular hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria teens are facing multiple charges for an armed vehicular hijacking.



19-year-old Styles Stuckey and 18-year-old Antonio Monroe were arrested in connection to an aggravated vehicular hijacking that happened in May.

The teens are now facing charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon, and more.

Two 14-year-olds were also arrested, however their identities have not been released.



Stuckey and Monroe will return to the courtroom Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Their bonds have been set at $100,000 each.