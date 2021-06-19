Peoria teens raise money for The Trevor Project with rainbow lemonade stand

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Peoria teenagers raised money Saturday for a national non-profit in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The group hosted a rainbow lemonade stand outside their home in Northern Peoria. They sold typical, yellow lemonade, but also had flavors for every color in the rainbow. The rainbow is a symbol for Gay Pride.

Lemonade cost just $1, but customers could also get rainbow bracelets, shirts, and candy with a higher donation.

14-year-old organizer, Hank Cochran, said all proceeds raised went directly to the Trevor Project.

“It’s a suicide prevention organization for LBGTQ youths and that is I’d say not just very important but very thematic for the month and all that,” Cochran said.

Founded in 1998, the Trevor Project provides suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for all LGBT+ people under the age of 25. Cochran and his friends raised $1,887 in total for the non-profit.

If you or someone you know needs help the Trevor Project can be reached 24/7, toll-free at 1-866-488-7386.

Learn more about the Trevor Project here.