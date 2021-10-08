Peoria thieves use Uber after abandoning getaway vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has pleaded guilty to charges involving stealing guns from a federally licensed gun dealer in Tazewell County.

Friday, 21-year-old Zabian Hatcher admitted his involvement in the theft of nine guns during a gun store burglary last fall.

Investigators said last October, there was a break-in at Thompson Trading Company in Creve Coeur.

After leaving the store, six individuals climbed into a getaway vehicle. It hit a curb and sustained damage, so the six occupants fled, but a seventh person, the driver, stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Hatcher’s ID was found in the getaway car by police.

Shortly after, officers learned an Uber driver picked up five or six of the men involved in the burglary who abandoned the original car, and dropped them off in North Peoria.

Hatcher remains in the custody of the US Marshal’s service.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 10.