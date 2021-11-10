Peoria to celebrate Veterans Day with parade in Peoria Thursday morning, formal ceremony to follow

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — American Legion Post #2 is honoring the nation’s heroes with a Veterans Day parade in Peoria on Thursday.

Gary Hall, service officer with American Legion Post #2, said the organization has been hosting the annual parade since 1919.

Hall said this year’s parade will feature more than 30 units, floats and organizations. It starts at 10 A.M. at the Central Firehouse, located at 505 NE Monroe St.

From there, the parade will travel to Main Street, then to Adams Street, and finish at the Peoria County Courthouse by 10:30 A.M.

At the courthouse, there will be a ceremony with Brigadier General Robby Robertson, who is retiring after 41 years of service. There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen, along with three bands.

Hall said the parade is rain or shine, but the ceremony will depend on the weather.

“Hopefully it won’t be raining, because I hate it when people rain on my parade,” he said.