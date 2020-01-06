Peoria to hold roof repair lottery for low-income homeowners

PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is holding a lottery for 20 openings in the 2020 Community Development Block (CDBG) Roof Program, which assists low-income homeowners who are unable to afford needed roof repairs.

The city will hold the annual lottery on Feb. 3. On that day, applicants can go to Peoria City Hall, 419 Fulton Street, Room 203 (Development Center) to submit a household for the lottery by completing an entry form. Applications will be collected from 8 a.m. that day through Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Entry forms can only be submitted in person.

The lottery drawing will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in City Hall Room 400 (City Council Chambers). Entrants are not required to be present. All entrants will be contacted via phone or mail by city staff in the days following the drawing.

To be eligible for the program, households must have an adjusted gross income at or below 80% of the area median income by household size, as calculated by HUD. The current income limit for a household of four people is $61,500.

The first 20 selected entries in the lottery must submit an application with all the required documentation by 5 p.m. March 6. If the appropriate documentation is not submitted by that time, city staff will contact the next household on the list.

There is a limit of one entry per household, but there is no limit to the total number of households that may enter the lottery.

An application help session will be held on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 307 of City Hall.

Applicants must also meet all other CDBG eligibility requirements, including owning the home for at least one year, passing an interior and exterior inspection, and having active homeowners insurance.

For complete eligibility, visit http://www.peoriagov.org/community-development/neighborhood-developmentdivision/.