Peoria to honor MLK day with virtual celebration, car parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

In the spirit of his legacy, there are a number of events happening locally.

The 29th annual MLK celebration will be taking place at 12 p.m.virtually. Dr. Bernice king–the daughter of DR. King, will be the featured speaker.

Following that, the 35th annual MLK march and service will take place with a car parade. Line-up will begin at 1:30 p.m. At Bradley University’s Romeo B. Garrett center.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., there will be a drive-in service in Manual Academy’s Parking lot. A pre-recorded video program and awards ceremony hosted by WMBD’s Shelbey Roberts will take place.