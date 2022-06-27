PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2023, the world of U.S. Figure Skating will descend upon Peoria.

From March 1-4, the Peoria Civic Center will host the 2023 Synchronized Skating Championships.

“It is an incredibly exciting sport and so this is the national championship, it’s the best in the nation,” said Audrey Kamm, former national synchronized skating competitor and VP of operations for Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 4-day event will feature 1,800 competitors, along with coaches, family, and friends. Kamm said to land the Synchro Championships after the bidding process is no easy feat.

“That’s a big deal, it could be anywhere. It’s never been in Peoria before,” Kamm said.

In addition to watching high-level skaters work together as a unit, leaders with Discover Peoria said Central Illinois can expect a big financial impact.

“This event has over a $3.1 million impact to the region. All the hotels and the area restaurants are very excited for the opportunity,” said Beth Reusch, VP of sales for Discover Peoria.

Reusch said the skating championships are part of an effort for Peoria to compete with other Midwest or Southwestern cities.

“Cities more like Louisville, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and this is a success of those new sales techniques,” Reusch said.

Kamm said to have the event locally is like a dream come true.

“To introduce the Peoria region to synchronized skating, pretty much is incredible. Like can someone pinch me, is this real life?” Kamm said.

Kamm added that volunteers will play a big role during the skating championships, and the Peoria International Airport and Peoria Charter Coach will benefit from the event.

The Synchronized Skating Championships will determine the 2023 U.S. World Team.