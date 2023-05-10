PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is coming to the Expo Gardens in Peoria.

Hosted by The Peoria County Sustainability & Resource Conservation Department, the event is open to all Illinoisians by appointment.

Many household items are not meant to be thrown into the trash but should be properly disposed of.

“Hazardous waste should not be included with residents’ curbside trash pickup,” said Sustainability Coordinator Becca Cottrell. “These items require special disposal methods. We are fortunate that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is once again partnering with us to hold this event and help us keep these items out of our landfill.”

Accepted materials include:

• acids

• corrosives

• oil-based paints

• paint thinners

• mercury and thermometers

• insecticides, pesticides, herbicides

• antifreeze

• old gasoline

• cleaning products

• unwanted medications

• household batteries

• used motor oil

• pool chemicals

For additional information and to register, visit the Peoria County HHW webpage here.