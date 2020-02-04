Peoria to host only 2020 US site of global startup competition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Innovation Alliance announced Tuesday that Peoria will be host to the only United States site for global startup competition Future Agro Challenge in April.

Designed as a snapshot of the agrifood innovation ecosystem from across the Midwest, Future Agro Challenge Midwest will welcome agripreneurs, corporations, investors, and industry experts from across 9 states to the River City from April 13-15. The goal of Future Agro Challenge is to find sustainable solutions to the global food puzzle that challenges food insecurity, biodiversity, and climate change by bringing together innovative groups of people.

“We are excited to partner with FAC Global as well as fellow ecosystem builders from across the Midwest to not only bring this monumental event to Greater Peoria, but to help set the groundwork for FAC USA and the growth of a nationwide organization,” said Jake Hamann, Executive Director of the Peoria Innovation Alliance. “Our rich history as an agricultural hub as well as our centralized location in the heartland of the U.S. makes Peoria the ideal venue to host such an important event that not only benefits our local economy but helps progress the entire regional, national, and global agricultural ecosystem.”

Winners from the event will have the opportunity to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Future Ago Challenge Global Championships taking place in Thessaloniki, Greece the first weekend of October 2020. These championships are the highlight event within the Global Agripreneurs Summit.