Peoria to replace thousands of city streetlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council approved a budget-neutral initiative Tuesday to replace over 6,000 streetlights with LED lighting.

The City Council authorized Peoria to enter an agreement with The Efficiency Network (TEN) to replace outdated street lighting and high-pressure sodium lights with LEDs. Crews can begin installation in August, once the City secures a financing agreement.

The citywide lighting project is expected to save the city $176,000 in energy and utility costs and $10,000 in maintenance hard costs. Additionally, Ameren Illinois is expected to give the city $430,000 in rebates upon completion of the project.

Other benefits of the project include reduction of energy use equivalent to the electricity required to power 275 homes. It would also reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 475 vehicles off Peoria streets.

More information about the initiative can be found on the city’s website.