Peoria to resume parking enforcement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria announced that they will resume enforcement on parking meters on August 17.

Peoria Public Works relaxed parking enforcement in the spring to help support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that businesses are returning to normal, public works plan to resume enforcement. Motorists are encouraged to follow all parking signage and to pay when parking in metered spots.

In a press release, Peoria Traffic Engineer Nick Stoffer stated enforcement is meant to preserve safety for residents.

“Parking enforcement is intended to preserve safety and access for Peoria residents,” Stoffer said. “As foot and motor vehicle traffic picks back up downtown, we need to ensure access for people with disabilities, first responders and those who utilize loading zones with a routine that is conducive to all users.”

Those with parking related questions, can contact Peoria Public Works at publicworks@peoriagov.org.

