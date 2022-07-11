PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs in the country is making its way to Peoria Civic Center this fall.

Tickets are on sale now for Jurassic Quest, which will be open November 18-20 at the Peoria Civic Center. The family-friendly exhibit includes lifelike and rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, photo opportunities, and more.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to tooth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

The herd of animatronic dinosaurs spans 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods on land, as well as sea creatures including a 50-foot megalodon. Visitors can see dinosaurs all the way through their lifespan, including hatchlings only found at Jurassic Quest.

Tickets are available at Jurassic Quest’s website beginning at $19. Each ticket has a timed entry to ensure that all guests have the best possible experience. Tickets purchased online will ensure desired date and time of entry, and both online and in-person tickets include a 100% guaranteed refund in the event of a show cancellation or postponement.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks are required for inflatable attractions. Strollers are permitted.

