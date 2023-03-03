PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police were involved in a vehicle chase late Thursday night.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, the Special Investigations Division (SID) attempted to pull over a vehicle on Lincoln and Jefferson for a traffic violation.

The vehicle fled and drove into a parked car near the 1000 block of W George. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers apprehended 25-year-old Deandre Deal after a brief foot chase.

A firearm was found near the driver’s seat.

Deal has been arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, resisting police, obstructing justice, and multiple traffic offenses.

Deal has been transported to Peoria County Jail.