Peoria traffic stop ends with 2 arrested for possessing stolen firearms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults were arrested during a traffic stop late Thursday evening after being caught with two stolen handguns, police said.

Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson said at approximately 11:29 p.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violating the Illinois Vehicle Code in the 700 block of West Moss Avenue.

When the officer spoke to the driver, Dotson said the officer smelled burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. When a passenger attempted to leave the vehicle, a pistol fell to the ground.

Officers immediately took the passenger into custody. Police then searched the vehicle and found a second handgun.

Both adults were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card, and possession

of a stolen firearm.

At this time, police have not released the identities of the suspects.