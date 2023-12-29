PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to one Peoria man being arrested.

A Peoria police news release states that officers of the Peoria Police Special Investigations Division (SID) noticed a wanted suspect enter a car near the 2700 block of Victoria.

Officers trailed the car until it parked near University and McClure. The driver, 31-year-old Kelvin Dumas was taken into custody without incident.

After interviewing Dumas at the Peoria Police Department, he was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of obstructing justice and two active warrants.

Jail records show that he remains in the Peoria County jail at this time.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.