PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A traffic stop in the 1000 block of W. John Gwynn led to a man being arrested for gun-related charges early Friday morning.

According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Tavoris Thompson was a passenger during a traffic stop. Police found a loaded firearm on Thompson after establishing probable cause to search the vehicle.

Thompson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Thompson was transported to the Peoria County Jail