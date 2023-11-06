PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning traffic stop by Peoria police led to a man fleeing on foot before being arrested for alleged weapons charges.

A Peoria police news release states that on Nov. 5 around 9:45 a.m., Peoria police pulled over a car for a traffic violation.

The driver, 25-year-old Courtland Shields, fled on foot before being placed into custody. A discarded handgun was found where Shields had fled.

Shields was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing police, and multiple traffic violations.

Shields has been taken to Peoria County Jail.