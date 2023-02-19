EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Train enthusiasts throughout the region gathered at Illinois Central College in East Peoria for the first train fair of this year.

The Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club sponsored the event.

Hundreds came to look at and learn about different model trains.

Donald MacGregor is the former president of the Peoria Train Club and has been playing with model trains since he was six years old.

He said one of the best parts about coming to these fairs is the interactions.

“You notice a lot of people are standing around talking, that’s part of it. When you get to meet people that are interested in the same thing you’re interested in,” said MacGregor.

The next train fair will be held in November 2023.