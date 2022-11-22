PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend.

Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 25. This change will delay service by one day for the rest of the week.

Residents with Thursday pick-up will have their trash collection on Friday, and residents with Friday pick-up should have their containers on the curb for Saturday.

The city of Peoria reminds residents that to avoid missing a collection, recycling, trash, and yard waste containers must be set out as early as 3 pm the day before pickup and no later than 6 am on your scheduled day.

For more information, visit Peoria’s garbage collection website.