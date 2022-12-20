PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks.

Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or the day after New Year’s Day. This change will delay service by one day for the rest of both weeks.

The city of Peoria reminds residents that to avoid missing a collection, recycling and trash containers must be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pickup and no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled day.

For more information, visit Peoria’s garbage collection website.