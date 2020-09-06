Peoria TV show gearing up for release date; production continues

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria TV Show is getting closer to its release date.

“It’s a show about the city. About what’s going on around here,” said Peoria’s director Michael McGruder. “We touch on all the Peoria touchstones. Caterpillar, District 150. We discuss the issues of the day while having a nice little love story tied in.”

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan hosted Michael McGruder and actress Kerri Rae Ryan on Saturday’s 6:00 newscast. You can watch the full video at the top of this article.

Kerri Rae Ryan plays the character of Emily.

“She is the bright and happy, friendly character that everyone loves to be around,” Ryan said. “She works at a local factory because she cares about environmental issues. She feels it’s her job in the world to help that and protect that.

“We had a really big opening day,” McGruder said. “We got $5,000 in one day. We’ve been growing steadily since. We need everyone’s support, we’re about 1/3 of the way there.”

Creators of the show are fundraising with a $20,000 goal. Currently, they’ve raised $6,639. You can find the kickstarter to donate here.

“I’m sure if you go to the Peoria TV show kickstarter, we can get to 100% and deliver the best possible show for you guys in Peoria, and all over the world,” McGruder said.

The pilot is set to be released on November 6 on Comcast Channel 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT. It will be a 2-hour premiere.

You can find the Peoria TV show on social media. The Facebook page can be found here. It is also on Instagram and Twitter.