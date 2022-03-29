PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A condo fire that left an entire tower of residents displaced has been ruled accidental.

The incident happened on March 21 at the Twin Towers in downtown Peoria.

According to interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, residents are still displaced. He said this is due to issues with elevators, sprinklers, and fire alarms.

Sollberger said the fire department is working with companies to bring the building back to compliance.

As previously reported, the fire resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, but multiple condos sustained smoke and water damage.

We’ll continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.